Andrea Dovizioso wins British MotoGP at Silverstone

Silverstone (United Kingdom), Aug 27 (IANS) Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team won the British MotoGP here on Sunday.

The Italian rider snatched the lead late and was followed by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP teammates Maverick Viñales in second (+0.114) and MotoGP stalwart Valentino Rossi in third (+0.749), reports Efe.

"What a race and what a season for Andrea Dovizioso! He takes over the championship lead!," tweeted the official MotoGP account in celebration.

Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda, who had been the overall championship leader and started from pole on Sunday, was forced to abandon the race due to engine problems.

The Spaniard was thus nudged into second place in the World Standing by Dovizioso.

