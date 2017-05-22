Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at French Open 2017

Andre Agassi retired from professional Tennis in 2006 and stayed away from tours.

Novak Djokovic has declared that ‘revolutionary’ Tennis player Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Agassi, an American Tennis player, has won eight grand slams in his career. However, he doesn’t have any coaching experience.

He retired from professional Tennis in 2006. However, he still plays in exhibition events with other retired players.

Djokovic and Agassi were first spotted together at the Italian Open final. Djokovic lost the final to Alexander Zverev.

“I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris,” Djokovic said after the match.

“So he’s going to be there. We’ll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us.

“We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit. He will not stay the whole tournament. He’s going to stay only for a certain time, and then we’ll see after that what’s going to happen.”

Djokovic has been struggling since the French Open last year. Earlier, legendary Tennis player Boris Becker coached Djokovic but he retired from the job last season.

While taking about Agassi, Djokovic said “revolutionary player because he had this charisma,” for only a few weeks. In that time, the two, whose professional careers only briefly overlapped, became acquainted.

“I don’t know Andre that well because it’s only a couple weeks that we are in communication,” Djokovic said. “But I already feel like we are very kind of close to each other and creating this nice vibe.”