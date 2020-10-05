Andhra tops with most cases against cops in India, DGP says error in data

The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has reveald that Andhra Pradesh constitutes for 41% of the total cases registered in the country against police personnel. Out of 4,068 cases registered against police personnel across India, 1,681 cases were reported to be from Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, the Andhra DGP blamed an error for the high number of cases mentioned in the NCRB data. Andhra Pradesh DGP, Gautam Sawang said, “The state should have ideally been in the 9th place in registering cases against police personnel. It is due to the negligence of some staff that the error crept in.”

According to the DGP, the mistake happened when the data was being collected from the various districts and was being compiled. The department says that in 2016 while there were 100 cases booked against police personnel, in 2017 the number rose to 164 only to fall again to 97 in 2018 and the actual figure in 2019 stood at 111 as against the 1,681 reflected in the NCRB data. The DGP has said that they would be writing to NCRB to point out the error in the data.

Meanwhile, TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to the DGP. In the letter, Naidu said that it was rather unfortunate that the police who are supposed to uphold the rule of law are either conniving with the ruling party or ignoring the injustices occurring across the state.

Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh Police has now earned a dubious distinction of topping the country in the number of cases registered against its own personnel. He also went on to say that the numbers speak for themselves and reflect the functioning of the police in the state today.

