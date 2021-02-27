



27 Feb 2021: Andhra shocker: Parents sell daughter to fund her sibling's treatment

In a shocking incident, a daily wager couple in Andhra Pradesh allegedly sold their minor daughter for Rs. 10,000 to arrange funds for the medical treatment of their elder daughter (16), who is suffering from respiratory disease, reports TOI.

The victim, merely 12 years old, was married off to a 46-year-old man this week. She has now been rescued.

Here's what went down.

What happened: Man bargained with girl's parents, paid Rs. 10,000

The ghastly crime was reported from Nellore. The Kottur-based couple had been approached by their neighbor Chinna Subbaiah, who offered to marry the minor.

The parents had initially wanted Subbaiah to "pay" Rs. 25,000 for their daughter, but he struck a bargain and gave them Rs. 10,000.

Subbaiah had approached them with an intention to marry the minor earlier as well.

Series of events: He later took victim to his relatives' house

After "buying" the minor, Subbaiah brought her to the house of his relatives in Dampur on Wednesday. The same day he married her.

Later, the girl's screams alerted the neighbors, who went to Subbaiah's relatives' house to inquire what happened.

"They then approached the local sarpanch, who contacted us," an integrated child development services official was quoted by the daily.

Fact: Subbaiah's wife had left him, said police

The minor victim has been shifted to a district childcare center and is undergoing counseling. As per police, Subbaiah was married earlier but his wife left him after a marital discord. A case has been registered against the accused and he is being interrogated.

Ranking: Andhra Pradesh ranks second in human trafficking: Report

In 2019, Andhra Pradesh reported 245 cases of human trafficking, which made for 10.8% of the total cases reported across India. With this, Andhra took the second rank in the list of states worst-affected by this crime.

Maharashtra had topped the list, reports The Hindu.

Andhra Pradesh had reported 218 such cases in 2017 and 240 a year later, in 2018.