Andhra Pradesh Vaccinates Over 1.3 Million in a Day, Sets Record

Breaking records, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, 20 June, vaccinated as many as 1.368 million people against COVID-19. Seven out of the 13 districts in the state administered more than 1 lakh vaccine doses on the day.

The state had conducted a mega inoculation drive on Sunday, inviting all of its eligible citizens to visit their nearest vaccination centre and take the jab.

Persons above the age of 45 and mothers having children in the 0-5 age group were eligible to partake in the vaccination drive.

As part of the special inoculation campaign that began at 6 am, the state had completed 1 million vaccinations for the day by 3 pm on Sunday, a number that rose to 11,85,653 by 5 pm, and touched 13,68,049 by the end of the drive at 9 pm.

Also Read: Scores Fall Sick in Andhra After Consuming Herbal ‘COVID Cure’

Out of all the vaccines administered on Sunday in India, nearly half of the shots were given in Andhra Pradesh.

#AndhraPradesh has set a milestone by vaccinating 1.368 Million people with #COVIDVaccine in a single day.

7 out of 13 districts have administered more than 1 lakh doses.#LargestVaccineDrive #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/pBePMf640H — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) June 20, 2021

"At 8 pm, over 1.3 million vaccinations have been completed across the state, which is almost 50 percent of the national vaccination drive. It is a remarkable achievement to show that our medical team and other staff can take up over 1 million vaccinations a day if Government of India maintains the supply," the state government said in a statement.

Story continues

More than 10 million people in Andhra Pradesh have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As many as 26,82,334 people have received both the doses of the vaccine in the state.

Also Read: Andhra CM Writes to PM Modi, Demands 60 Lakh Vaccine Doses

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Yoga a Ray of Hope When Entire World Fights COVID-19’: PM ModiAndhra Pradesh Vaccinates Over 1.3 Million in a Day, Sets Record . Read more on India by The Quint.