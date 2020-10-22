Andhra Pradesh Tops Covid Recovery Rate across India with 95.1%

Out of 7.93 lakh people detected to be infected with the virus until Wednesday, 7.54 lakh have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 95.1 per cent of Covid patients in Andhra Pradesh have recovered from the virus, making it a state with the highest recovery rate in India.

Currently, active cases in the southern state stand at 33,396.

Andhra Pradesh's mortality rate is at 0.82 per cent, which is lower than the national average of 1.51 per cent.

Right from the beginning of the pandemic, Andhra has emerged as one of the states which has vigorously tested samples for the virus.

By Wednesday, it had tested 72.7 lakh samples, translating to 1.36 lakh tests per million people.

Katamaneni Bhaskar, health commissioner, said, "We are testing the most in the country, therefore detecting more cases. Detecting cases early gives the doctors the chance to treat the patients and reduce mortality."

He said the state's health department is testing more in vulnerable zones and stated that more Coronavirus testing will continue on a war footing.

According to officials, the state was undeterred in the face of high caseload in the recent weeks amid Unlock when around 10,000 cases used to be detected and continued with its strategy of large-scale testing.

"It is this very strategy that has now translated into the state topping the recovery charts," said an official.