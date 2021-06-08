Andhra Pradesh records 1.58 pc growth rate despite coronavirus pandemic: Industries minister Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Photo/Twitter)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the state has registered a growth rate of 1.58 per cent even during a tough time of coronavirus pandemic.

The Industries Minister said that investments and setting up of Industries has been slowed down all over the country in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Andhra Pradesh used this slump period to develop infrastructure in the state.

"Our government is developing two major projects in the industrial corridors. The government is developing Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam seaports in almost 8000 acres with Rs 18,000 crores. Further 8 fishing harbours are also will be developed in two phases," he said.

While reviewing the two years progress in the Industries ministry; Goutham Reddy said that the new Electronic Manufacturing Cluster is initiated with transparent policy.

The Minister said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, 14000 MSMEs are grounded in these two years. Thus, Rs 4300 crores investments are brought in and more than 88000 jobs are created. 65 large and mega Industries are set up with almost 30,000 crores investment, which could provide 45000 jobs.

Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has 4.6 per cent in the national GDP. The state could grow to 4th position from past 7th position. Further, we have started a special package for Industries with the name 'AP Restart' during a COVID pandemic, he said.

The minister said that ground is prepared for the constitution of 30 skill development colleges. Land acquisition for colleges is almost complete and administrative permissions are also granted. "Very soon ground breaking for skill colleges will be done. Our government is conducting an Integrated Industrial Survey. It is 50 per cent completed. Through this survey, skills required for Industries are being identified, and be inculcated in employment opportunities", he said.

He added, "The industries department has focused on facing COVID. In the first wave, masks and sanitisers were produced, in the second wave focus was on oxygen production and supply. Andhra Pradesh has brought specific Oxygen Policy to face the scarcity of oxygen." (ANI)