Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India to have million IT devices: Nara Lokesh

While addressing the gathering at Fintech festival in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, State Minister of Information Technology Nara Lokesh said, "Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of CM Naidu is not new to technology. Governance 1.0 had erstwhile e-seva, erstwhile single platform vs brain child. And what you see in Andhra Pradesh is governance 2.0. We are the only state in India to have million IT devices in the field".