Andhra Pradesh government, Facebook India collaborate for IT projects

The government of Andhra Pradesh will collaborate with Facebook (India) in a bid to take up innovative pilot projects in the state. Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh met Facebook (India) Connectivity Policy Head Aswani Rana regarding the same. They decided to work on providing internet facility to every household through fiber grid project, internet, WiFi, and TV services at nominal cost of Rs 149. They further decided to provide training to women, small scale and cottage industries so that they can sell their products online. Lokesh asked the FB team to take up innovative pilot projects in Andhra Pradesh for which the latter responded positively.