Andhra Pradesh: Family of Four Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Vishakhapatnam Flat, Probe Launched

Vishakhapatnam, April 16: Four members of an NRI family were found dead in mysterious circumstances in a flat in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam district on Thursday. The incident took place at Midhilapuri VUDA Colony in Madhurawada. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Sunkari Bangaru Naidu, his 50-year-old wife Sunkari Nirmala, 21-year-old son Sunkari Deepak and 19-year-old son Sunkari Kashyap.

According to a report published in The Times of India, in the preliminary investigations, it was found that Deepak had killed the other members of the family before ending his life. Visakhapatnam commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha visited the crime scene. The incident surfaced after one of the residents of the society noticed smoke coming out of the flat at around 4 am. Residents then informed the police. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Six Family Members of Neighbour Accused of Raping His Daughter; Arrested.

When the firefighting staff reached the spot, the flat was locked from inside. The bodies of all the four members of the family were found burnt after the fire staff broke open the door. The police initially suspected it to be a case of suicide, but later they found injuries were found on the bodies of Naidu, Nirmala and Kashyap. Meanwhile, the body of Deepak was found inside a washroom of one of the rooms. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Parents Sell Daughter to Raise Money for Treatment of Her Sibling, Buyer Detained.

Naidu returned to Vizag a few years ago from Bahrain. His wife was a homeopathic doctor. The family rented the flat as they were constructing a house in Vishakhapatnam. Deepak completed his engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, while his younger brother was a class 12 student. Police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. A forensic team has collected samples from the flat.