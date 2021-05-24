Andhra Pradesh: Dreaded Gangster Munna Bhai And 11 Others Sentenced to Death in Dacoity And Murder Cases

Hyderabad, May 24: A local court in Ongole city of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Monday ordered a death sentence to dreaded gangster Mohammed Abdul Samad alias Munna Bhai. Eleven others were also sentenced to death. Six members of Munna’s gang were sentenced to life imprisonment. The gang members were reportedly found guilty in three cases of dacoity and murder on the Chennai-Kolkata highway.

The verdict was issued after 13 years of trial. According to a report published in Newsmeter.in, Additional and Session Judge G Manohar Reddy also found all the gang members guilty in the fourth case under the Indian Arms Act. They were convicted for possessing a 9 mm carbine machine gun. 2008 Batla House Encounter: Convict Ariz Khan Sentenced to Death.

Public prosecutor S Sivaramakrishna Prasad in the court said that in 2008, all the convicts had murdered six truck drivers and cleaners. They attacked the victims with iron rods. After committing the crime, they reportedly buried the dead bodies to hide their identities. The accomplices of Munna Bhai, who were sentenced to death, include SK Riyas, Syed Hidayuthulla, Md. Jamaluddin, batala Salamonand G Sreedhar. Meanwhile, three other murder cases against the dreaded gangster are under trial.

