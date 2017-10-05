Andhra Pradesh is considerably improving in agriculture sector: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday attended the World Economic Forum's India Economic Summit-2017 in New Delhi, and said his state is considerably improving in the agriculture sector. CM Naidu said the state government is committed for the welfare of farmers and is self-sufficient in food-grains' production. During the summit, CM Naidu said he desired to implement all technologies available in the world for forward and backward linkages in agriculture market.