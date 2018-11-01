Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu meets Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav

Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Thursday. The leaders agreed to cooperate with each other in their mission to save democracy in India. The meeting came amid Naidu's mission to unite Opposition parties under which he has met many Opposition leaders in New Delhi. After the meeting Naidu said, "I had a long relation with Mulayam from the beginning. Mulayam Singh told me that they will extend all cooperation." Mulayam Singh Yadav also reiterated his sentiments and said, "We always want to go together with Chandrababu Naidu. If we and various other Opposition parties move together then the atmosphere of the nation will be changed." CM Naidu is on his Delhi visit to meet Opposition leaders.