Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu announces Rs 5 lakh reward to G Sai Revathi

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The three-time gold-winner in powerlifting at recently-held South Africa Commonwealth Games, G Sai Revathi, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh, on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister appreciated and congratulated her and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Nadu further suggested the officials to provide her best coaching that she needs.

He also announced Rs 25 lakh for equipment in Tenali indoor stadium, as Tenali is the hometown of Sai Revati.

Earlier on September 17, Chief Minister Nadu had met virtuoso player P.V. Sindhu for winning her third Super Series title, beating Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final of the Korea Open.(ANI)