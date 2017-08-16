Andhra CM lays foundation stone of King's College, project to transform lives of people in India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Kings College Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The health medicity will be constructed in 150 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,000 crore. Chairman of King's College Hospital Robert Kerslake said that they are very excited for this relationship between the two countries. Member of Parliament United Kingdom Andrew Mitchell said that the project will transform the lives of millions of people in India. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajay Ranjan Gupta said the successful project is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the project will develop the facilities in the state. Chief Executive Officer Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board J Krishna Kishore said the hospital would give a major boost to medical tourism in the state