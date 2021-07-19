Andhra CM inspects Polavaram project through aerial view

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (file photo)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed progress of the Polavaram project.

According to an official release by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office chief minister Reddy reached the Polavaram site in a chopper and took an aerial view of the project."

Later, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction work, held a review meeting with Water Resources Department officials and discussed steps to be taken to complete the project on time.

The Polavaram project is an under-construction multi-purpose irrigation National project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state.

Previously, on June 10, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other Union Ministers to discuss the Polavaram project among other issues concerning the State. (ANI)