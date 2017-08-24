Andhra CM congratulates Telangana team for bagging silver medals in London cycling ride

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated the Telangana team on winning silver medals in the 1,436 kilometres cycling ride in London.

The ride which was commenced from July 30 and lasted till August 4 took place from London to Edinburgh.

Teams from all over the world took part in the ride.

From Telangana state, a team led by Intelligence DSP V. Sadanand Reddy took part in the ride.

The other members included Rajesh Krishnamaneni, Pradyuma P, Gautam Narne, Sai Ramakrishna, Krishna Kunam and Jitender Dadvai.

The team members met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan here on Thursday. (ANI)