Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid foundation stone for 'Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham' in Amaravati. This is the third major educational institute, after SRM and the Vellore Institute of Technology, to come up in Amaravati. It will be spread over 200 acres. While addressing the gathering the Andhra Pradesh CM said that the state government's aim is to develop the state as a knowledge hub. "The campus will provide education to 50,000 students and in 150 acres, science, engineering, management, medical etc institutions will be set up for the students", CM Naidu added. The Andhra Pradesh CM also said that the state government's aim is to make Amaravati number one city in India and will set up over 14 medical colleges here which will emerge it as a health hub. The Amaravati campus will see investment of Rs 2,500 crore over two decades and admissions to open from July 2018.