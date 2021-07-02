Andhr Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Objects to Privatisation of TTD Seva Counters

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed serious concern over some ‘vested interests’ sowing the seeds of commercialisation and privatisation in the highly-revered hilltop temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu strongly objected to the privatisation of the Sri Vari Seva Counters, saying that it was initiated just for the sake of collecting commissions even in a place of divinity like the Seven Hills. A centre of undiluted devotion like the Tirumala temple was being turned into a hub of needless controversies and unsavoury disputes under the present rulers.

In a statement, the TDP chief termed it as unacceptable that the seva counters for laddu distribution, ‘Kalyana Katta” and Vykuntam queue complex tickets scanning were handed over to a private agency. All these Seva Counters were till now operated as free service counters by the national banks, devotees and voluntary organisations, who did not collect a single rupee from the TTD for rendering those Sevas.

Naidu asked how could the free services being given to the TTD be converted into paid services. Because of this, the TTD would have to pay for the services being provided by the private agency. From now on, lakhs of devotees coming to render free services as Sri Vari Sevaks would have no chance for the same. They would also be denied the incidental benefit of having a free darshan of the Lord.

