Andhadhun Remake Maestro's Poster Released on Nithiin's Birthday

The makers of Andhadhun's Telugu remake titled Maestro released the movie's poster with lead Nithiin's look on his birthday. Dressed in a grey blazer, black shirt, and distressed jeans, Nithiin can be seen walking with a cane in his hand. The poster greatly resembles Andhadhun's poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO... On #Nithiin's birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook pic.twitter.com/E8z2azUt4i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

The original directed by Sriram Raghavan starred Ayushmann, Radhika, and Tabu in lead roles and follows the story of a man who unwillingly witnesses a murder. The Hindi film won several awards including three National Awards under the categories 'Best Hindi Film', 'Best Adapted Screenplay', and 'Best Actor'.

In the remake, Nabha Natesh will star opposite Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia essays a key role. Nithiin last appeared in Venky Atluri's Telugu romantic drama Rang De. Maestro will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Maestro is scheduled to release on 11 June.

