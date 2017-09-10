Anderson stands between Nadal and sweet 16

New York [US], Sept. 10 (ANI): World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will aim for his 16th Grand Slam title when he will clash with South African Kevin Anderson later tonight in the US Open final.

While 28th seed Anderson will be playing his maiden Grand Slam final, Nadal will be looking to bag his 16th major title in his 23rd summit clash appearance. Both players have met four times in the past, with the Spaniard winning all of those matches.

As Nadal vies for his third title at the Flushing Meadows, having previously lifted the trophy with victories over Novak Djokovic in both 2010 and 2013, he admits that it is his consistent play over the entire season that has enabled him to return to this elite level.

"I tell you, for me what is more important, more than winning Slams, is to be happy," said Nadal.

The 15-time Grand Slam champion has had a spectacular year, so far. He had reached the Australian Open final before winning the French Open, his first Grand Slam in three years. The Spaniard had regained the number one ranking last month.

"I am happy if I am healthy and if I feel competitive in most of the weeks that I am playing. That's what has happened this year. So I am very happy about what happened, very happy to win Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Roland Garros. I am very happy to be in the final here in the US Open," he said.

"Of course winning or losing this final is a big change, but I am very happy about all the things that happened to me and I am going to fight to win another title here. Still it is a great season for me. If I win, I will be more happy but it is about being healthy and feeling well and competitive. That's already happened in the whole season. So that's the most important thing for me," he added. (ANI)