Anderson fined by ICC for showing dissent

London, Sep 9 (IANS) England fast bowler James Anderson on Sunday was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the fifth Test against India here at the Oval.

Anderson was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings on Saturday when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner following an unsuccessful LBW review against India skipper Virat Kohli.

Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

--IANS

