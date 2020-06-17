Ancient Lord Shiva Temple Found During Sand Mining in Andhra's Nellore

An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Shiva) was found on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

The discovery was made while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal, reports ANI.

Locals estimated the age of the temple to be about 200-years-old. Some locals felt that this was one of the 101 temples built by 'Parasu Ram' on the banks of Penna river.

The top of the temple became visible during the process of sand mining, and now efforts are underway by locals to try and retrieve the temple from the depths of the river bed.

The temple could have submerged and then buried over a long period of time as river Penna changed its course. The brick structure could have gone underwater probably after the 1850 floods, Archaeology Assistant Director Ramasubba Reddy told The Hindu.

“A detailed examination of the site will be made and steps taken to preserve it for posterity,” he added.

Nellore: A temple-like structure was unearthed during sand mining in Penna river bed near Perumallapadu village. Locals claim that it is a 200-year-old Shiva temple. #AndhraPradesh (16.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/uh7JisGg5m — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Three days ago, an ancient temple that remained submerged in Mahanadi in Odisha was found, during a documentation project of heritage sites in the river valley.

The 60-feet temple, believed to be around 500 years old, was located recently during an exercise as part of the project, said Anil Dhir, project coordinator of the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in Odisha.

The temple was found in the mid-river near Baideswar in the Padmavati area in Cuttack.

