Anatomy of a rumour: An analysis of social media content surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death

This research study was originally published on arxiv.org and has been reproduced here with due permission.

***

Abstract "

The suicide of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown triggered a media frenzy of prime time coverage that lasted several months and became a political hot button issue. Using data from Twitter, YouTube, and an archive of debunked misinformation stories [over 14 June-12 September 2020], we found two important patterns: First, that retweet rates on Twitter clearly suggest that commentators benefited from talking about the case, which got higher engagement than other topics. Second, that politicians, in particular, were instrumental in changing the course of the discourse by referring to the case as 'murder', rather than 'suicide'.

In conclusion, we consider[ed] the effects of Rajput's outsider status as a small-town implant in the film industry within the broader narrative of systemic injustice, as well as the gendered aspects of mob justice that have taken aim at his former partner in the months since.

A timeline of the key events in the case, news coverage, Twitter activity, and key personalities who were in the news or social media cycle can be viewed here.

*

Summarising the main points from the discussion and conclusion of the paper "

The trajectories of news coverage and misinformation around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput offer insight into the media environment in India, but also into the fractured nature of what the audience cares to consume. In a recent television interview, journalist P Sainath rued that scores of suicides of farmers, driven to desperation by poverty and state failure, had failed to garner a small percentage of the attention that this case had received. That the audience has consistently rewarded news channels for following this story " including through meteoric ratings for the Republic news network which has offered the most aggressive coverage " are testament to the citizenry's complicity.

Undoubtedly, the specifics of the story, particularly Rajput's journey as an outsider, breaking into the difficult world of show business with its well known nepotism is an important part of why it had such affective value. The notion of Rajput as an outsider is not unlike past, successful narratives of other outsiders who have taken on a system " most prominently that of Narendra Modi taking on the entrenched Congress institutions. Empathising with Rajput is rooting for the underdog.

The data show an important role played by politicians, especially the BJP, in proposing a 'murder' alternative to the 'suicide' narrative. There was a real opportunity to address mental health and depression early in news cycle, but the stories quickly devolved to allusive concoctions. The move towards conspiracies was accompanied by multiple supporting actors " the local police was proposed as incompetent, or in cahoots with the cabal, the state government itself was presented as nepotistic and inimical to the interests of poor outsiders.

Tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput get more retweets on average than tweets on other subjects, arguably beneficial for the channels. Image courtesy the authors. View in full here. More

Tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput get more retweets on average than tweets on other subjects, arguably beneficial for the channels. Image courtesy the authors. View in full here.

graph3ii More

As research into online groups claiming to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has shown, a mix of ultranationalism, casteism, distrust of Muslims, and misogyny are drivers of some of the online action that we have seen in recent months. And as much recent work into political speech has also shown, an ecosystem of outrage exists in place in India, and it may be far from coincidental that a lot of the celebrities being trolled in the aftermath of the suicide were among those who were critical of the government in the past.