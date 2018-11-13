Anand unhappy with constant zigzagging of chess formats

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is not happy with the constant zigzagging of formats, saying that he finds it 'unhelpful'.

Here for the Rapid and Blitz competitions in the Tata Steel Chess India 2018, Anand suggested separate seasons for the three sections after ending day one of blitz, leading the Indian charge alongwith Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna on 5/9.

"Perhaps one day we will have seasons where there will be a classical season, then the blitz season and the rapid season," Anand told reporters at the press conference.

In the rapid format, star attraction Anand finished seventh with eight draws and a shock defeat in the last round to local challenger Surya Shekhar Ganguly.

"But right now this constant zigzagging, I find it quite unhelpful," rued the 48-year old icon.

"But that's how it is."

Since winning the World Rapid Chess Championship last year, Anand's form in speed chess has been on the decline, the latest testament being his last-place finish at the St. Louis Rapid and blitz meet.

In the classical format, Anand has been in good touch remaining undefeated in the Sinquefield Cup and finishing sixth in the Isle of Man International Chess Tournament.

The Blitz tournament has a time control of 5 minutes + 3 seconds increment per move.

--IANS

dm/tri/sed