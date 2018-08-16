Anand Stanley appointed to head Airbus India from October

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Global aerospace major Airbus has appointed Anand E. Stanley as President and Managing Director of the company's India subsidiary.

According to a company statement issued on Thursday, Stanley, 41, succeeds Pierre de Bausset. He will take charge on October 1, 2018.

"Anand will successfully leverage the large fleet of our products flying in India, our support and services capability, the quality of our engineering team and the deep links that have been forged with local aerospace and defence industrial partners," Patrick de Castelbajac, Airbus Executive Vice President Strategy and International was quoted as saying in a statement.

Stanley will pursue the consolidation of Airbus businesses in India "with a view to further reinforcing the position of the group for long-term success and growth in India".

--IANS

ravi-rv/sed