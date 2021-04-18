Anand Mahindra Wants to Invest in Former National Boxer's Academy Who Now Drives Auto to Survive

Sometimes, the Internet relly does come together to do good. On Friday, in a video which had gone viral on social media, national level boxing champion Abid Khan could be seen driving an auto in order to earn a living. The video had sparked a debate among netizens about the neglect and condition of Indian sportspersons. The video was shared on YouTube by a channel named Sports Gaon. It highlights the story of former North India boxing champion Abid Khan. He is not just a trained professional but also coached boxing teams of the army for 5 years. He had also represented Punjab University back in the day. He was also a student of National Institute of Sports, Patiala in the late 1980s. However, due to a financial crunch, Khan was forced to drive an auto and take up other odd jobs in order to survive. He talks about his plight in the video where he mentions that he had struggled to find a job despite his background. He had apparently also discouraged his own children from joining sports. However, he does want to return to coaching some day.

But there’s a happier end to this story. Indian billionaire businessperson, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra has seen the video and wants to invest in this national boxer’s academy. “I especially appreciate his not looking for a handout. In any case I prefer investing in people’s talents & passion rather than offer charity. Please let me know how I can invest and support his ‘startup’ boxing academy…” wrote Mahindra in his tweet.

Thank you Saurabh, for telling us Abid’s story. I especially appreciate his not looking for a handout. In any case I prefer investing in people’s talents & passion rather than offer charity. Please let me know how I can invest and support his ‘startup’ boxing academy… https://t.co/409LslAvHu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 18, 2021

Sports journalist Saurabh Duggaon, who initially shared the video on Twitter, also pointed out in a subsequent tweet that Khan is not willing to accept financial help. He just wants to get back to coaching.

