Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Majestic Tiger: 'XUV Isn’t Only Big Cat on Highway'

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a potpourri of posts that spread the message of hope, positivity and pride. The business tycoon keeps sharing snippets of videos, reflecting the pretty corners of our country which stand witness to instances of humanity. On Sunday, Mahindra shared another such snippet and he can’t be more proud of India’s wildlife diversity. He made a reference to his company Mahindra’s car XUV500 which was inspired by the cheetah and wrote that his cars are not the only big cats roaming on the road.

In the video, two tigers can be seen walking through the forest and across the main road. As mighty as the big cats look walking in the middle of the night, they also drew attention to the loss of their own habitat which makes them wander on the roads. One of the tigers walked towards a parked bike on the side of the road, sniffed it and went back into the forest. Mahindra, however, was amazed at the magnificence of the animals. He shared the video with the caption, “So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway. Magnificent.”

This is the post we are talking about:

So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway… Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/9A2ayRPXjL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2021

The post made his fans flock to the video and flood it with comments. Even though the video had the location of Panchgani, Mahabaleswar, a few of the users corrected Mahindra saying that the real video is from the Pench side region of Vidharbha. Some of the users shared their personal experiences of encountering the tigers in the middle of the forest, while some commented on the depletion of their national habitats, which makes them prone to accidents. One user shared a video of a cheetah crossing the road while its cubs walk behind.

Story continues

This is not from Panchgani Mahabaleshwar road As per there language it's from tadoba or Pench side region vidharbha — Shubham (@shubhamzarkar) August 22, 2021

Feels absolutely sad that we are encroaching their territory , laying roads , harsh lights and to top it all film them .Imagine if someone filmed us like that. Please let them be . — Susanu (@Susanu03340097) August 22, 2021

Videos such as this one, shared by Mahindra, always tend to go viral and rack up massive likes and views. The video dips of biodiversity, cohabitation and the vastness of the forests in India. This clip also garnered almost 13000 likes and 890 retweets in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here