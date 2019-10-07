Anand Mahindra posts video of jawans playing Garba, asks "Hows the Josh?",

The time of festivities are here in India and are always special, but for business tycoon Anand Mahindra it is even more special. He hosted the best 'Dandiya Dad' competition as he wanted to brush up his own Dandiya skills. He asked his followers to post videos on Twitter and tag him, and the best entry would be awarded. A lot of people tagged Anand Mahindra and believe us, some were quite hilarious.But as a part of the competition, he received another video that he shared on his account and it makes us ask, 'how's the josh'.