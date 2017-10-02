Anand finishes joint 2nd at Isle of Man chess meet

Isle of Man (UK), Oct 2 (IANS) Indian legend Viswanathan Anand finished joint second at the Isle of Man Chess Championship, accumulating seven points from nine round of games here.

The five-time world chess champion on Sunday night crushed Chinese grandmaster Hou Yifan to share the second spot with Hikaru Nakamura of the United States.

The title went to Norway's sensation and reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, who pocketed 7.5 points.

Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli finished her campaign with a win against German IM Evgeny Degtiarev. Harika finished 56th.

