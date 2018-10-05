Anand congratulates new FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) World number 10 and former World Chess Champion Indias Viswanathan Anand on Friday congratulated Arkady Dvorkovich who won the FIDE Presidential election in Georgia.

FIDE is the global body that governs chess.

In a tweet Anand said: "Congrats to @advorkovich on becoming FIDE President. He comes from a family with deep ties and interest in chess. As participants in Russian events we have experienced his hospitality. We look forward to his presidency and wish him the very best."

Dvorkovich's father Vladimir Dvorkovich was an international chess arbiter.

Interestingly the former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dvorkovich has nominated India's D.V.Sundar for the post of FIDE Vice President.

This despite India voting against Dvorkovich and Sundar contesting for the post of General Secretary as part of rival Presidential candidate Georgios Makropoulos.

Meanwhile Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF) has been re-elected as the Deputy President of Asian Chess Federation and the President of Commonwealth Chess Association.

--IANS

vj/gau/sed