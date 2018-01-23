An Eye For An Eye: My Journey From Being Hit At Home To Becoming A Violent Adolescent

Growing up in an abusive environment normalized it for me, whether I was the victim or perpetrator.

The first time I came home drunk, my brother called me names. I was raised in an over-protective bubble. Its walls were not dreamy, soapy, rainbow tinted like a bubble but made out of concrete that had been hardening for years with values intrinsic to an orthodox Indian family.

The lines between standing up for myself and disrespecting my parents were as blurred as waves on sand. I was taught not to argue. But that Saturday night, I was drunk for the very first time in my life and returned home late. My guard was down and the walls that I had grown up within were inebriated. Even before I knew it the words slipped out my mouth and I said, “Who the fuck do you think you are preaching to me when you’re drunk out of your mind right now, as we speak?”

WHAM!

The palms of his hand landed on my cheek with a resounding thud, as I twirled around and fell on the floor, passing out. However, the hazy image of my mother staring down at me with fierce eyes as she mouthed the words “serves you right!” remain more clearly ingrained in my brain than the rest of that night.

When I woke up next morning I fully came to terms with the feeling that had been gnawing at me for months. I was a victim of domestic violence.

I cascaded into adult hood, with a heavy heart and an increasingly curious mind. As a result the transition period from questioning things to opposing them was almost negligible. It wasn’t uncommon for my family members to resort to violence when we disagreed. Aggression perhaps is the quickest way to pressure someone into bowing out, but shortcuts have their risks.

Without a fight, and I mean fight, my wardrobe would not have transformed into a colorful array of dresses with plunging necklines from the boring salwaar kameez sets or plain jane t-shirts I grew up with. The night my father hit me after chancing upon some ‘revealing clothes’ when I was just 16 is clear as day. Perhaps clearer is the next morning when I woke up to a pile of rags that had been my favourite new purchases only hours before he mercilessly ripped them off before I could wake.

Disobedience had become the license to use violence in my household. The tacit compliance of my parents had made this thing so ‘okay’ that my brothers too could resort to it at will. Once my brother had a fight with his girlfriend and I wanted to get into the room to change my clothes after a bath. Somehow in my persistent knocking he saw disobedience, so when he opened the door he pulled my hair and gripped me by the small of my neck, then swung me till I hit my face on the door. I had done nothing, but, when I complained to my parents they told me what they always did - “You are the younger one, learn to compromise.”

I wasn’t young per say but naivety and age is not mutually exclusive. For the longest time I believed all this was for my own good, it was normal and it wasn’t something terribly wrong because this was my family. They couldn’t mean any harm. Sadness however, is something you cannot reason with. It was natural that I was sad and friends in school saw that. Soon I began sharing things with them and the shock and bewilderment on their faces for the first time made me realize that what I thought was normal, was really not that rampant in all families. In fact, I didn’t know a single friend who was going through what I was and the subconscious knowledge that these things that were happening to me were terrible. The pitiful eyes of my friends often made me abstain from sharing, because I was embarrassed.

