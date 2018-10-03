An Evening at Bangalore’s Madiwala Gave Me Some Heavy IT Flashbacks

Madiwala, for the uninitiated, is the mallu central of Bangalore.

Madiwala - the starting point of every middle-class Malayali who moves to Bangalore alone. In a couple of years, you are supposed to move out of mini-Kerala to somewhere nicer, and never look back. Unless it’s to have some beef biryani or pazham pori (banana fritters) from one of the million mallu restaurants there. Or, in my case, to catch the Kallada bus to Kattappana, Idukki, where I’m from. Because Idukki doesn’t have easy access to an airport or a railway station…yet. So every time I plan to visit my parents, I have to go back to the starting point and the few minutes I spend there give me a shitload of flashbacks.

This time it was a bulky fella who was having a really loud conversation on the phone in true Idukki fashion. I saw him, well more like heard him, walking towards the Kallada bus stop. He was in his `formals’ - baggy pants, semi-untucked button-down shirt, black shoes polished a month ago (which also tells me that the last client visit at his office was a month ago). So evidently he’s a techie. A true Bangalore techie of the male kind. Probably here straight from work to catch the bus to Kerala, and judging by his accent, to Idukki.

I saw him walk into the Kallada office to get his ticket, walk towards the nearest bakery to get a bottle of water and some chips, run behind a bus thinking it was his, realising it wasn’t and walking back, pulling his trousers up, all the while talking loudly on the phone to someone (most likely his colleague) diagnosing an issue with an apache server. I’m not kidding. He diagnosed an issue with a server, possibly somewhere abroad, while getting ready for a 12-hour journey. The ease with which he was doing this tells me that he’s done this a million times.

How do I know? Well, I was once a Bangalore techie of the male kind myself thank you very much. Though I was more of a don’t-pick-calls-while-not-at-work kinda guy. Mostly because I hated my job. I hated my workplace. I hated the people there. I hated IT. I wish I could blame it on my parents like everyone else for making me get into IT in the first place. But the truth is, they never did. I was free to decide my career myself and I still chose IT, because I really enjoyed watching all 10 seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S on my home computer when I was in high school. I was really good at double-clicking on that MP4 file if I wanted to watch a single episode and I was outstanding when it came to queuing up episodes in VLC if I was on a binge mood. So I knew IT was my calling, but it was when I upgraded my home PC from Windows XP to Windows Vista that I knew - IT was in my blood! So when I was scrolling through the Christ University website to find a course - like every mallu does after high school - I saw that BCA Bachelor of Computer Applications, required the student to have a laptop and since I was really addicted to F.R.I.E.N.D.S back then, I thought if I chose BCA, I would be able to continue my passion of watching it again and again.

Now, if you think I regret any of these, well, you are right. I do. Every single bit. From being obsessed with a mediocre white American TV show to choosing IT as a career - I regret everything.

