An Afternoon With An Author: Stephen Alter | 101 Makers

How a violent home invasion in Mussoorie became a source of inspiration for the book ‘Becoming A Mountain’.



Like many writers, Stephen Alter calls Mussoorie home. There’s something in the air, he says, that makes for great writing. Host Shiv spends an afternoon with him, his wife and his dogs, meeting the man behind the cover, and talking about the incident that inspired the book 'Becoming A Mountain’.

Directors, artists, writers, musicians and more; take a peek into the minds and lives of India’s creative community. 101 Makers gives insight into what makes them tick, and how they make what they do.

Subscribe to 101 India.



Subscribe to 101 India.

