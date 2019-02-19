Amul celebrates "Gully Boy" with its new doodle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy' has won a million hearts owing to its storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors of the film. 'Apna Time Aayega' - the tagline and a hit song from the musical drama has struck the right chords with the audience.The film has received an honour by Amul in a pictorial, which features cartoon versions of Ranveer, Alia and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie and the famous words 'Apna Time Aayega' from the film giving it their own treatment.The doodle shows the three main characters from the film- MC Sher (Siddhant), Murad (Ranveer) and Safeena (Alia) holding a slice of bread and butter. The cartoon poster twisted the tag line "Apna Time Aayega" to "Apna Time Hai... Khayega!"The ad also added, "What's inside the rapper."Amul shared the cartoon poster on its Twitter handle and wrote, "#Amul Topical: Film 'Gully Boy' connects with audiences!"Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share the cartoon poster and captioned it as, "Ek number."Siddhant, who has left everyone impressed with his endearing performance in the film, took to his Instagram account to express experience. Sharing the doodle, he wrote, "Bachpan se ye billboards dekhein hai. Aur aaj" with a heart emoji.The cool doodle was also shared by Alia and Zoya Akhtar on their Instagram stories.The film's first-weekend report was also impressive. The movie earned Rs. 72.45 crore. The musical drama is doing exceptionally well in metro cities, especially Mumbai.'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and released on Valentine's Day, February 14.The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.