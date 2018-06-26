AMU, Jamia should provide reservation to Dalits as they run on Govt funds: Subramanian Swamy

On Monday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the topic on Dalits getting reservation in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia University while addressing a crowd at Kannauj. Both AMU and Jamia are backed by the Central Government and were declared as minority institutes by the former UPA government. Backing Yogi Adityanath, Subramanian Swamy said,"Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University are running on funds provided to them by the government of India. So, they should provide reservation. This was always there. I think this is a correct stand. I would say this is not a question of what the Congress has to think. Congress party is incapable of thinking anything. What I would suggest is what the Constitution says, if any Indian Institution uses government money then it has to follow the government policy of schedule caste, schedule tribe getting reservation. They should have got it there was a period when they did have reservation but then Congress party discontinued it. So now I think it is our duty to bring it back."