AMU incident should not be politicised: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) incident where three students were booked on sedition charges for allegedly for raising 'anti-India' slogans should not be politicised. The Minority Affairs Minister said, "The incident that erupted in AMU is an attempt to spoil AMU's dignity. AMU's administration very well knows how to preserve the dignity of the university. So, no political points should be scored on this." Three Kashmiri students of AMU were booked on sedition charges for allegedly raising 'anti-India' slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani on October 12. Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against three of them are not dropped. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on October 15 had demanded the withdrawal of sedition charges on the three students.