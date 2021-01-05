AMU declares 2020 entrance exam results; candidates can check details at amucontrollerexams.com

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has declared the results for the entrance examination on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the AMU entrance examination 2020 can check their results online at amucontrollerexams.com.

According to NDTV, the exam result consists of the candidate's roll number and rank and can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference.

The report further added that results have been declared separately for different AMU faculties.

The faculties that have declared their AMU entrance exam results are Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and Research, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering.

Here's how to download AMU Entrance Exam 2020 result:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website amucontrollerexams.com.

Step 2: Once there, students need to click on Results of Admission Tests 2020-21 under the relevant tab.

Step 3: Once they have done that, a table of admission results will be displayed in which teh world new will be flashing beside the faculty name for which result has been declared.

Step 4: Admission list not only displays the roll number of qualifying candidates, but also gives a list of waiting candidates who will be given a chance in case any seats are left vacant after the first round.

Step 5: Candidates can download the result sheet in PDF format.

As per Times Now, candidates who qualify the admission test will have to appear for the counselling round. The date, time, venue and procedures of admission or counselling for each course will be notified separately.

Here are the direct links to check the AMU entrance exam results 2020:

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences merit list.

Faculty of Management Studies and Research merit list.

Faculty of Social Sciences.

Faculty of Medicine merit list: girls.

Faculty of Medicine merit list: boys.

Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list: boys.

Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list: girls.

