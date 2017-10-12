Amritsar: Three injured during clash outside Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct. 12 (ANI): Three people were injured in a clash between the supporters of parallel Jathedars and Task Force of SGPC on Thursday, outside Golden Temple here.

This incident took place after the parallel Jathedars summoned Johar Singh, president of local managing committee of Gurudwara Chhota Ghalughara in connection to an old case. Tension prevailed when SGPC Task Force brought Johar Singh for the same.

Manager Darbar Sahib Sulakhan Singh said that the supporters of the parellel Jathedars tried to violate the rules and were responsible for the ruckus.

People were also seen carrying sword. (ANI)