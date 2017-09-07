Amritsar museum recounts tales of India's partition

The Indian subcontinent in August 1947 endured one of the world's largest mass migrations when about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs swapped countries after Britain ended its colonial rule.To encapsulate the sufferings of that period, a Partition Museum was opened in Amritsar, a city in Punjab, which lies close to the border with Pakistan. The exhibits of the museum are showcased in the red-brick town hall building and include photographs, newspapers clippings and donated items from the locals, who weathered that period. The museum is a repository of oral histories, personal belongings, and art that remembers the deep despair and loss of those uprooted during the 1947-48 migration. It houses a total of 14 galleries which very well portrays the intimate stories of loss, separation, bereavement, pain and existential crisis through its collection of exhibits. In one of the galleries, one gets to know how the city of Amritsar was badly affected by the Partition in 1947. The museum is a great place where youngsters can get to know a lot about the history of their country and what kind of troubles their ancestors had gone through during partition. The Museum uses multiple mediums to create a world-class engaging experience for the visitor such as maps. One also gets to see the photographs and paintings of the Independence Day along with the newspaper clippings. The Independence was accompanied by the world's largest migration in which rail migration tops the list as the railways were extensively used by the people moving between India and Pakistan at the time of Partition. But the migration was marked by catastrophic violence in large parts of north India, particularly the province of Punjab, which is very well depicted in photographs displayed in the Museum. The major attraction in the museum is the Gallery of Refuge, which showcases the most tragic aspect of the mass displacement caused after partition. Visitors can pop on headphones to listen to vivid stories of the Partition recounted by witnesses who are now in their 80s and 90s; in some cases, their stories are narrated by their family. In the centre of one of the rooms is a well, which is symbolic of the many wells across Punjab into which women and children threw themselves to avoid being abducted, raped and killed by rioters. While the museum documents the strife of the post-Partition period, it also offers a ray of hope, with one of its sections titled the "Gallery of Hope". Here visitors are invited to scribble messages of love and peace on leaf-shaped papers before hanging them on a barbed-wire tree. The Partition Museum not only recounts the tales of anguish and deep scars but it also poignantly narrates the stories of resilience and the horrific stories which could not dampen the spirit of India in its journey of becoming a great nation.