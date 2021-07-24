Amritsar: Five People Held as Bounded Labourers in Dairy Farm, Rescued

Amritsar, July 24: In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were reportedly kept as bounded labourers in a dairy farm on the outskirt of Amritsar in Punjab. They were rescued in a joint operation by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO, and the police authorities, as per report. A man identified as Jasveer Singh, his wife, Baljeet Kaur and their three children were rescued from the dairy farm, reported TOI. Punjab Shocker: Kharar Woman, Lover Allegedly Kill Mother-In-Law, Dump Her Body in Ambala; Arrested.

As per report, the organisation was informed about the five people serving as bounded labour in Amritsar, following which they lodged a complaint with the NHRC. Manish Sharma, spokesperson of the NGO, told Hindustan Times, "The organisation filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, which ordered the district magistrate to take action. He instructed the sub-divisional magistrate to carry out a rescue operation." Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

The five people, who were kept as bounded labourers in the dairy, were subjected to torture, added Sharma. According to the report by HT, Tehsildar Manjit Singh said the matter was under investigation and an FIR is also yet to be registered.

Another case of bounded labour was reported from Maharashtra in the earlier this year. Nine members of a family, including three men, two women and four children, were rescued by the Jalna police from a sugarcane farm in Solapur district. The people were reportedly kept as bounded labourers for the past two years.