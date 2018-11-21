Amritsar blast: One of masterminds arrested by Punjab Police, admits Pakistan’s ISI hand

Amritsar, Nov 21: Two days after three persons were killed in a grenade attack on a Nirankari sect congregation at Adliwala village, on the outskirts of Amritsar, the Punjab police have finally been able to crack the case. According to reports, one of the masterminds behind the Amritsar blast case was arrested by the police.

During the interrogation, a local man confessed that he threw a grenade at the Nirankari Sabha. The plot was revealed in a key audio tape.

The attacker further said Pakistan's ISI hand in the Amritsar terror attack.

Briefing the media, the state chief minister, Amarinder Singh confirmed the arrest of the accused by the Punjab police. He also said that the second accused has also been identified.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the attack "seemed to carry Pakistan's signature". He had also stated initial investigations indicated that "the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistan Army Ordnance factory".

The attack took place while Punjab was on high alert after an input claiming "a group of six-seven JeM terrorists was in Punjab" and they were "planning to move to Delhi".

Moreover, the security agencies were also on alert after four people fled with an SUV after threatening its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district a few days ago.

