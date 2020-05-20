Among first Indians to summit Mount Everest, Sonam Wangyal recounts fabled 1965 expedition on its anniversary

During the school assembly one morning in 1953, an announcement made by the headmaster snapped 12-year-old Sonam Wangyal out of his reverie: Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary had touched the sky by making the first successful climb to the summit of Mount Everest. For the next few days, Wangyal would wake up in the wee hours of the morning before school and from under the comfort of his blanket, look out of the window in earnest.

"I thought that if they could 'touch the sky' from the top of Everest, surely this was a mountain that could be seen from my home in Leh," Wangyal says, chuckling.

The epic first in mountaineering history had set his mind racing. But never would Wangyal have imagined that just 12 years later in 1965, he would be among the first Indians to stand atop Everest. It's been 55 years to that day in May and Wangyal admits that life would have been very different if it wasn't for a few chance moments that came his way.

"My mother passed away when I was just eight and my father was always on the move due to work. I didn't have anyone to back me, so I had to work hard for everything that I have achieved," he says.

Though the dusty, russet mountains of the Ladakh range had always been in his backyard, Wangyal took up more conventional sports at school and excelled at most of them. From shot put, long jump, high jump and sprints, to playing football, hockey, polo and volleyball, he was a routine feature on most playgrounds, an all-rounder, who preferred play over books.

"I don't know how many fingers I must have broken on the volleyball court," he laughs.

After finishing the matriculation examination, Wangyal joined what is now known as the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as a sepoy. The teenager got his first experience of combat during a border skirmish with the Chinese near Chushul in 1959. The opportunity to climb arrived the following year when he was drafted on a team to climb Stok Kangri " a 6,153 metre-peak overlooking the city of Leh.

Photos of the 1965 Everest expedition led by MS Kohli. All photos courtesy Sonam Wangyal More

Photos of the 1965 Everest expedition led by MS Kohli. Above left: Sonam Wangyal; right: Indian postal stamp commemorating the feat. Below: The Everest team. All photos courtesy Sonam Wangyal

"I never thought I would get to the top because a lot of Britishers had attempted it and had been unsuccessful. Besides, I didn't know how to tie a rope or put on a crampon," Wangyal recalls.

On the final push to the summit, he put himself between two experienced climbers and maintained pace. The light was fading and Wangyal wondered how they would survive the night without food or adequate clothing. By the time they got to the top, it was pitch dark. With handheld torches at their disposal, they realised that descending on all fours would be a risky proposition and stayed put a little below the summit.

"It was October, really cold and we had to massage and slap each other to keep the circulation going," he says.

That first climb led to 22 other successes on Stok Kangri, besides other mountains such as Hathi Parbat in Uttarakhand. In September 1964, he received a letter from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation that would change his fortunes. It had taken a month for it to travel from New Delhi to the remote village of Hundar in Nubra Valley where he was posted as an instructor.

"For a havaldar to receive a note from the deputy secretary of the Ministry of Defence was huge. I had been asked to join a pre-Everest expedition in Darjeeling that was to attempt Rathong peak as part of the selection," he says.

