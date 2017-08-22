    Amnesty hails verdict on triple talaq

    Indo Asian News Service

    New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Amnesty International India on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as a step forward for womens rights in India.

    After the apex court declared talaq-e-biddat unconstitutional, Asmita Basu at Amnesty India said: "We welcome the Supreme Court judgment. Triple talaq is a discriminatory practice that violates women's right to equality, and has devastated the lives of many Muslim women.

    "The Supreme Court's bar on this regressive practice is a step forward for women's rights in India. We urge the government to repeal all religious family laws that violate women's right to equality, without exception."

