Ammy Virk to make Bollywood debut with '83'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is happy to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with the upcoming film "83" starring Ranveer Singh -- on India's debut World Cup win in cricket.

Ammy, who will be essaying the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan's directorial, took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"Sat sri akaal. You all gave me so much love that I am all set to make my debut in Bollywood. Shukar Waheguru," Ammy wrote.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "83", directed by Kabir Khan, will see Ranveer playing Kapil Dev. The film is inspired by Team India's first World Cup win.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, the movie will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

The film's other cast members have been locked too and will be unveiled one by one.

