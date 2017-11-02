Amjyot in Oklahoma City roster

Oklahoma City (US), Nov 2 (IANS) Indian basketball star Amjyot Singh Gill has created history by making it to the final roster of NBA G League team Oklahoma City Blue.

Amjyot has become the first Indian national to get drafted to the final roster directly from the G League Draft.

The G League is the minor league of the NBA and a key stepping stone towards making a cut to the NBA, the most gruelling, competitive and popular professional basketball league in the world.

Earlier on October 21, Amjyot was one of the four players added in the 2017 G League Draft by OKC Blue, as the 103rd overall pick (25th pick in the fourth round). 146 players had been enlisted in the draft.

Thereafter, Amjyot reported to team for a week-long camp at the end of which he was selected.

OKC Blue will opens their 2017-18 regular season on November 3.

Apart frombeing a stepping stone to the NBA, playing in the G-League in the long term also opens up opportunities in other elite leagues in Europe, Australia, South America or China.

"It is a dream come true for me and I'm blessed to be in the OKC Blue squad. I request the entire Indian basketball fraternity to keep supporting me," Amjyot said.

--IANS

ajb/vm