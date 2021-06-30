Amitabh Kant Gets One-Year Extension as CEO of NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday, 29 June, was granted a one-year extension in his tenure as chief of the public policy agency by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

This is the second time that Kant's tenure has been extended. In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure the NITI Aayog CEO for a period of two years, till 30 June 2020.

With the further extension approved on Tuesday, Kant will remain in office till June 2022.

Who is Amitabh Kant?

Kant is a 1980 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, who took charge as the first full-time CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog on 17 February 2016, after his superannuation as Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), formerly known as Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Kant has been instrumental in driving the 'Make in India,' 'Startup India' and 'Incredible India' initiatives, which positioned India and Kerala as leading manufacturing and tourism destinations, the government think-tank said on its website.

Kant also conceptualised the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' – 'Guest is God' campaign to train taxi drivers, guides, immigration officials and make them stakeholders in the tourism development process.

The NITI Aayog CEO has previously served as Secretary of Tourism, Kerala, as well as Joint Secretary of Tourism, Government of India.

