Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham completes 18 years and Twitterati loses its shit!

Amitabh Bachchan is a veteran Bollywood actor and no other actor even comes close to the plethora of roles that he has played in his 40-year-long career. Right from Saat Hindustani when he made his debut to the recently released PINK and the upcoming 102 Not Out Amitabh Bachchan has ensured that he regales the […]

Amitabh Bachchan is a veteran Bollywood actor and no other actor even comes close to the plethora of roles that he has played in his 40-year-long career. Right from Saat Hindustani when he made his debut to the recently released PINK and the upcoming 102 Not Out Amitabh Bachchan has ensured that he regales the audience with his par excellence acting skills. But when it comes to his movie Sooryavansham the picture gets a little sepia tint. We are sure that there is not even a single Indian who has not watched the movie Sooryavansham on their TV set especially when the television channel Set Max is hell bent on airing it every now and then.

Sooryavansham was a big flop at the box office but the critics hailed it as one of Big B’s best performance since his comeback after a sabbatical in 1997. The movie recently completed 18 years and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thanks his fans. He wrote, “Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love.” Sooryavansham has an ongoing joke to its credit that Set Max abstains from airing it only during the IPL season, once that finishes the movie will be back on prime time on the channel. And guess what, the tenth season of Indian Premier League is finishing today. So from tomorrow the channel will be free to air the dreaded movie. Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet opened a plethora of funny tweets, memes and jokes on Twitter. IPL 2017 Final: Twitterati supports MS Dhoni as Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant battle it out today!

T 2430 – Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love pic.twitter.com/ZDDbTZBNsS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2017

Sample a few below:

@Thekkapoor @SrBachchan Heera Thakur n His zehereeli kheer ruling all over…Just 24 hrs for #IPLfinal n den it will be again #sooryavansham …Cheer up guys — Pankaj Sharma (@02Pankaz) May 21, 2017

You are just one match away to watch #sooryavansham on Set Max — ImPerfect Square (@Anant_yo) May 21, 2017

@SrBachchan only 18 yrs of SooryaVansham? Par Sony Max pe Toh 1872 se aa rhi hai. — mannu kaushik (@immannuk) May 20, 2017

IPL is almost over and Hira Thakur on his way to set max. pic.twitter.com/oNkdz7ydpk — KamalLochan (@Kamallochan1982) May 19, 2017

It seems that the Twitterati were eagerly waiting for Sooryavansham as they were waiting for IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants. Irrespective of whether Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians win or Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant, the real winner is Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham. MS Dhoni may be appearing in his 7th IPL final but no one can beat Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance on Set Max.