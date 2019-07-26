Amitabh Bachchan shares a documentary film on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Members of the film fraternity lauded the valour and courage of Indian soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty in the Kargil War 20 years ago. The actor, who has essayed impactful roles in 'Lakshya' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo', shared the soul-stirring documentary on Twitter. The video starts with the angry young man's stirring voice narrating a proverb in honour of the brave hearts. The video also describes the major roles to play in the war fought between India and Pakistan. The documentary gave all details about the strategy of the Indian Army to win back the territory occupied by Pakistan. Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vija