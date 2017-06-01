Amitabh Bachchan to return to small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9!

The veteran actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has won hearts not just with his performances on the big screens but he has won millions of small screen viewers’ hearts by hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The minute anyone talks about this game show, all that we could think about is the show’s host that is Big B. This game show was first aired in the year 2000 and it was a huge hit. And according to reports, the show is all set to roll in its ninth season with Big B as its host. Aren’t you fans excited to see him as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9?

Apart from the commoners, there have been many celebrities who have participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati. This game is simply fun to watch. It was just the third season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Coming back to season 9, as per reports the shooting of the latest season is expected to begin in August this year, which is like just two months away, reports Spotboye. The set for season 9 is being worked upon and soon after that the makers of the show will start the shooting.

The report also mentioned about the number of days that Amitabh Bachchan has given for the shooting. It says that Big B who is having a tight schedule has given ten days in August and seven days in September to shoot the game show. Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a huge hit among the masses and we bet, all are looking forward to this show with its new rules and details of the prize money. (ALSO READ: Oh No! Salman Khan’s show 10 Ka Dum postponed to 2018)

Earlier there were rumours that Big B’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit Nene were considered as the host for season 9 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, the makers of the show did not mention anything about it.